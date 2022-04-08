Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $454.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.77 and its 200-day moving average is $620.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.04.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.