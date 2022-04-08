Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.84.

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

