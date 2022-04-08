Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

