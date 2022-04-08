Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after buying an additional 85,890 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,317,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,037,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $347.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $302.57 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.32.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

