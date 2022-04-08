Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. DBS Vickers downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

