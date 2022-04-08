Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $13.29.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB?
