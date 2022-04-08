Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,286 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.48 and a 12 month high of $306.64.

