Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

NYSE:COP opened at $99.96 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

