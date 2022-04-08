Ieq Capital LLC Sells 151 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,544.19 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,517.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,646.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

