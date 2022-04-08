Ieq Capital LLC Sells 7,056 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

