Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,059 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $115.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.34. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.76. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.91 and a 52-week high of $337.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

