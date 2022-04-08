Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,554 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,110,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $437.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.35 and a 200-day moving average of $481.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

