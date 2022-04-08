Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CICC Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,694,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $114.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.40. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.