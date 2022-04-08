iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Up 17.9%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) was up 17.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 130,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 91,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.