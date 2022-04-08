Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Immunocore stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.27. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $42.25.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 495.40%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

