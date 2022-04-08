Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.19

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 516849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of research firms have commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,473,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

