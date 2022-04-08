Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Down 3.7%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.82. 11,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,005,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at $87,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 189,327 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Infinera by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,144,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $15,747,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

