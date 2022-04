Infratil (OTC:IFUUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Infratil (OTC:IFUUF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTC IFUUF opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Infratil has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Get Infratil alerts:

Infratil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, Qscan Group, Associate Companies, and Other segments. The company retails electricity, natural gas, bottled LNG, and telecommunication services; develops, owns, and generates renewable energy; develops utility-scale wind and solar generation throughout North America; develops wind, solar PV energy projects, and storage solutions; and provides outsourced data center services to government and commercial entities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.