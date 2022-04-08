Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

NGVT stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

