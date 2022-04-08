Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $10,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Inhibrx stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.