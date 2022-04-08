Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 4.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.87. 6,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 262,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $849.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.04.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. Analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

