InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at $18,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 861,517 shares during the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 328,054 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,295 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS INNV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.21. 55,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $841.58 million and a P/E ratio of 207.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.