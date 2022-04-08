Insider Buying: Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) Insider Purchases A$400,000.00 in Stock

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL – Get Rating) insider Lindsay Dudfield acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$400,000.00 ($300,751.88).
The company has a quick ratio of 28.79, a current ratio of 29.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Jindalee Resources (Get Rating)
