Insider Buying: Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) Insider Purchases A$400,000.00 in Stock

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL – Get Rating) insider Lindsay Dudfield acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$400,000.00 ($300,751.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 28.79, a current ratio of 29.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Jindalee Resources

Jindalee Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, lithium, magnesite, iron, uranium, and copper deposits. It holds interests in various tenements located in the United States and Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

