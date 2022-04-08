Insider Buying: New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Insider Buys 30,649 Shares of Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA – Get Rating) insider Michael David Barnard purchased 30,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £25,745.16 ($33,764.14).

LON:NCA remained flat at $GBX 80 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.25. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £6.29 million and a PE ratio of 1.77.

Get New Century AIM VCT alerts:

About New Century AIM VCT (Get Rating)

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

