Insider Buying: New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Insider Buys 30,649 Shares of Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA – Get Rating) insider Michael David Barnard purchased 30,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £25,745.16 ($33,764.14).
LON:NCA remained flat at $GBX 80 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.25. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £6.29 million and a PE ratio of 1.77.
About New Century AIM VCT (Get Rating)
