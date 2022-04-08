Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO Sells 327 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) CFO William David Wood III sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $13,351.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William David Wood III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, William David Wood III sold 329 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $13,183.03.

AGYS stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,276 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 499,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

