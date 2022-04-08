Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) VP Sells $13,062.82 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) VP Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $13,062.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jebaseelan Kingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 322 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $13,147.26.

AGYS stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.