Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 5,305 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $62.15 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

