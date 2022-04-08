Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $957,941.46 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $957,941.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.