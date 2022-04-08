Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $957,941.46 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $957,941.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AutoNation stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
