Insider Selling: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BEEM opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 376.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

