Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Sells $21,247.44 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $21,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 167,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.