Insider Selling: Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) SVP Sells $129,822.81 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $129,822.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CLW stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 20.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

