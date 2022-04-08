Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $989,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $444,250.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00.

CNXC stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.01.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $31,235,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $2,698,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

