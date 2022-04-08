Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sells $825,217.38 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $825,217.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 600 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $145,611.05.

NYSE MSP opened at $28.30 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter worth $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter worth $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

