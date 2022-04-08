Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells $313,128.69 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $313,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $126,466.85.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76.

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92.

MSP stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $29.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Datto by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Datto by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

