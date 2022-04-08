Insider Selling: Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) SVP Sells $1,018,854.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
