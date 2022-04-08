Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 1,027 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 0.51. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

