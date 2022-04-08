Insider Selling: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells 439,088 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $30,975.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $11,393.95.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $12,942.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.10 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 2,122.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 805,786 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

