Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells 355 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $13,308.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IONS opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

