Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells 2,144 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84.

On Friday, March 25th, David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44.

On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

