Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells 2,144 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84.
- On Friday, March 25th, David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44.
- On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00.
IVERIC bio stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.
About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
