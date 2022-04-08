Insider Selling: Montem Resources Limited (ASX:MR1) Insider Sells 7,596,604 Shares of Stock

Montem Resources Limited (ASX:MR1 – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Tindall sold 7,596,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$243,091.33 ($182,775.43).

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Montem Resources

Montem Resources Limited operates as a steelmaking coal development company in Canada. It owns interests in the Tent Mountain mine re-start project; Chinook project; and Greenfield projects comprising Isola, 4-Stack, and Oldman properties, which are located in the Crowsnest Pass area of southwest Alberta and southeast British Columbia.

