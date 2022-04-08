Insider Selling: Montem Resources Limited (ASX:MR1) Insider Sells 7,596,604 Shares of Stock

Montem Resources Limited (ASX:MR1 – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Tindall sold 7,596,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$243,091.33 ($182,775.43).
The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
About Montem Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Montem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.