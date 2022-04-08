Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $245,621.27 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,803.40.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

PARR stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $824.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

