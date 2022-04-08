Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $25,857.72 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 589 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $18,529.94.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Quanterix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

