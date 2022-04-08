Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.99

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $8.92. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 528,490 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 73.83% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

