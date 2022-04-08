Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
In other Inspirato news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $319,584.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181 over the last 90 days.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
