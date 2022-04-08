Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.23

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.23 and last traded at $79.47, with a volume of 3442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

