International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBM's growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul. Synergies from the Red Hat buyout are bolstering its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. The company is likely to benefit from the robust adoption and broad-based availability of IBM Blockchain World Wire — a blockchain-driven global payments network aimed at accelerating and optimizing cross-border payments. It is poised to gain from the spin-off of the legacy infrastructure services business as it focuses on a hybrid cloud strategy. However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure remains an overhang. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities pose a concern. High integration risk from continuous acquisition spree is another headwind.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.18.

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.40. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

