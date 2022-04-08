International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $53.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IP. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

NYSE IP opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

