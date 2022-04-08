International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $53.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IP. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.
NYSE IP opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper (Get Rating)
International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
