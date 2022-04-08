Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.61) to GBX 6,236 ($81.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,157.50.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.