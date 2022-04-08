Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.61) to GBX 6,236 ($81.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,157.50.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

