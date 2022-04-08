Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.44.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $291.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.