Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 86,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,073,253 shares.The stock last traded at $13.12 and had previously closed at $13.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 281,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,766 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,576,000.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.