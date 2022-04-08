Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.66. Invitae shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 49,895 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $31,790,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,536 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

